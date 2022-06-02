Bivin & Associates Inc. Takes $38,000 Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $759,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,074,000. Cabana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 919.1% in the 4th quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

VIS opened at $176.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.95. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $165.25 and a 1-year high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.