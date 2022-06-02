Bivin & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Charter Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,525,000 after purchasing an additional 36,053 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 212,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $685.17.

Shares of CHTR opened at $495.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $410.33 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $509.12 and its 200-day moving average is $577.77.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

