Bivin & Associates Inc. Makes New $35,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,395,455,000 after acquiring an additional 683,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,992,000 after purchasing an additional 226,177 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,342,692 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,146,000 after buying an additional 128,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,469,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $389,405,000 after purchasing an additional 32,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $71.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.13. The firm has a market cap of $191.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $66.72 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.