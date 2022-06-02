Bivin & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 640 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,490,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in International Paper by 866.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,937,000 after buying an additional 4,620,724 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,949,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,288,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in International Paper by 658.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,328,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $47.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average of $46.71. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.31.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

