Bivin & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 668.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NYSE:OGS opened at $86.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $92.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

ONE Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.