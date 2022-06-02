Bivin & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,430,000 after acquiring an additional 271,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,951,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,117,000 after purchasing an additional 490,102 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,620 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,459,000 after buying an additional 966,619 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $86.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.43 and a 200-day moving average of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

