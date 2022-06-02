Bitcoin Gold Reaches Market Cap of $378.80 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $378.80 million and approximately $11.57 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $21.63 or 0.00072415 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00299155 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00068379 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005738 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

