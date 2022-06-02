Bismuth (BIS) Hits Market Cap of $1.12 Million

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $1,557.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005341 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.