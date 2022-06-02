Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.34

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.34 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 141956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

BIREF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 2.48%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

