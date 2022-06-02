Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 37,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 284,325 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.62.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bioventus news, insider John Nosenzo sold 65,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $733,508.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 16,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $179,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,577.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bioventus by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Bioventus by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bioventus by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio of products includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

