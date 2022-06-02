BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.03

Shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 5153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.32. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 102.36.
About BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioRestorative Therapies (BRTXQ)
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.