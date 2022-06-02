BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Down 2.9%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $155.89 and last traded at $156.73. 12,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,336,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.49.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BioNTech from $339.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.75.

The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of -0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.84 and its 200 day moving average is $194.29.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. BioNTech’s revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 34.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.5342 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at $9,957,000. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

