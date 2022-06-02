BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

BVXV stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.