BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
BVXV stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
