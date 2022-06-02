BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the April 30th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:BVXV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,233. The company has a market cap of $14.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.51. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

