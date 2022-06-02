Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,679,000 after acquiring an additional 158,854 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Biogen by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 467,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,252,000 after purchasing an additional 157,145 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 199,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after purchasing an additional 143,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,131,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,365,000 after purchasing an additional 140,484 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Biogen by 385.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 176,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,930,000 after purchasing an additional 140,104 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $200.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.45 and its 200-day moving average is $219.51. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

