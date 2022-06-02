Binemon (BIN) Trading Down 24.8% Over Last 7 Days

Binemon (BIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Binemon has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $722,113.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Binemon has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. One Binemon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,601.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,586.81 or 0.32190171 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.44 or 0.00424559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031751 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008740 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

