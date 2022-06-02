BinaryX (BNX) Price Hits $121.51

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $121.51 or 0.00402498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market cap of $245.81 million and approximately $27.20 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004420 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004260 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00171782 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

