BillionHappiness (BHC) Hits Market Cap of $2.10 Million

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, BillionHappiness has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. BillionHappiness has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $182,486.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BillionHappiness coin can now be bought for approximately $41.97 or 0.00139583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BillionHappiness Coin Profile

BillionHappiness (BHC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. BillionHappiness’ total supply is 50,000 coins. The official website for BillionHappiness is billionhappiness.com . BillionHappiness’ official Twitter account is @BHC_Happiness and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BighanCoin is a Proof of Work Quark cryptocurrency. It is an international free trade service for online and offline consumer spending. “

Buying and Selling BillionHappiness

