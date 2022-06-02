Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €28.82 ($30.99) and last traded at €28.90 ($31.08). Approximately 181,880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 215,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.04 ($31.23).

Separately, UBS Group set a €34.00 ($36.56) price target on Bilfinger in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 10.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of €34.28 and a 200-day moving average of €32.48.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

