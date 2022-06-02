Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.24

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.24 and traded as high as C$4.40. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at C$4.40, with a volume of 911 shares traded.
Separately, Acumen Capital cut their target price on Big Rock Brewery from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
The stock has a market cap of C$29.59 million and a P/E ratio of -7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.97.
Big Rock Brewery Company Profile (TSE:BR)
Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.
