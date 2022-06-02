Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Gap Up to $13.06

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.06, but opened at $13.48. Betterware de Mexico shares last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The company has a market cap of $503.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97.

Betterware de Mexico ( NASDAQ:BWMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $9.31. Betterware de Mexico had a return on equity of 99.78% and a net margin of 16.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWMX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 19.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

