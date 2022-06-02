Berry Data Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $69,948.00 (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000488 BTC on major exchanges. Berry Data has a total market cap of $294,121.28 and $69,948.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 671.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,860.49 or 0.69268901 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 528.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.09 or 0.00431978 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00032352 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

