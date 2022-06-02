Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes $384,000 Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair cut Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vroom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

In other Vroom news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $115,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 19,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $57,003.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,907 shares of company stock worth $124,619 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. Vroom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.94.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.30. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 41.73% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $923.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

