Bayesian Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 139.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Workiva were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 3,381.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Workiva by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WK has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $143,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

WK stock opened at $73.50 on Thursday. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.04 and a 1-year high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.37 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.49.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 67.49% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

