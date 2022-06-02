Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,600 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 163,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,029,000 after buying an additional 14,006 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $5,132,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $241.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

