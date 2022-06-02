Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New $511,000 Investment in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

In related news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $44.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $38.48 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.71.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

