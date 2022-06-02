Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $589,000 Stock Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 190.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Marqeta by 2,162.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,771,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516,133 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Marqeta by 258.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marqeta by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,301,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,037,000 after acquiring an additional 284,289 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,644,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marqeta by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

MQ stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The business’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.68.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

