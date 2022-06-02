Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,565 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

PGR stock opened at $118.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $120.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.88.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,285 shares of company stock worth $8,350,944 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.13.

Progressive Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.