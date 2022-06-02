Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Bayesian Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD opened at $55.79 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $92.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average is $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.34. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC dropped their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.69.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

