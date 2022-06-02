Bayesian Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Bayesian Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,381 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,436,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,415,000 after purchasing an additional 481,951 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,749,000 after acquiring an additional 106,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,656,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 656,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,985,000 after purchasing an additional 138,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 528,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,155,000 after purchasing an additional 96,288 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.33.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $121.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.65. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.58 and a 12-month high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

