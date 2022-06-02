Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $423.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.50.

LULU opened at $289.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

