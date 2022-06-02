Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys New Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000.

In other KAR Auction Services news, CEO Peter J. Kelly purchased 45,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $602,049.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Kestner bought 5,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,553.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 166,258 shares of company stock worth $2,189,450. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

KAR stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $22.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.77 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.75%. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

