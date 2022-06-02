Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 5,900 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $99.16 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.66.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 432,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.11 per share, with a total value of $40,744,924.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,392,199.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.28.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

