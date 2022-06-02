Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires 6,165 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chegg were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 2,703.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 501.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Chegg by 25.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

CHGG stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.03. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $90.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Chegg from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Chegg from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chegg from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.91.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

