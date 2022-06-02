Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Stock Position Decreased by 3G Sahana Capital Management LP

3G Sahana Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,901 shares during the period. Bath & Body Works accounts for about 7.9% of 3G Sahana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP owned 0.39% of Bath & Body Works worth $70,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBWI traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $38.88. The company had a trading volume of 45,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,118,527. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.84.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 83.19% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

