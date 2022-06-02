Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,545 ($19.55) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($19.74) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.81) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.81) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,396.09 ($17.66).

Get SEGRO alerts:

SGRO stock opened at GBX 1,084 ($13.71) on Monday. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 1,045 ($13.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,508 ($19.08). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The company has a market capitalization of £13.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,250.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,303.30.

In other SEGRO news, insider Mary Barnard acquired 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,093 ($13.83) per share, with a total value of £30,002.85 ($37,959.07).

SEGRO Company Profile (Get Rating)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.