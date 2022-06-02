Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,736 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 22,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 817,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $1,051,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $12,504,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $36.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $295.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.76.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

