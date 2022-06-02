Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232,964 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.0% of DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.20% of Bank of America worth $717,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $1,882,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 94,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $36.41. 671,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,611,160. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $293.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $50.11.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.
BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
