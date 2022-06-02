Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Receives $6.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

BSMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 97.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 9.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 2.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the third quarter worth about $2,860,000.

Shares of BSMX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.42. 6,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,077. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (Get Rating)

Banco Santander México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.