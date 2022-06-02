Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.6902 per share by the bank on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of Banco Macro stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.07. 147,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00. Banco Macro has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMA. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Banco Macro by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 71,205 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Banco Macro by 378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 81,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

