Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.6902 per share by the bank on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.
Shares of Banco Macro stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.07. 147,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00. Banco Macro has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $21.20.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.
Banco Macro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Macro (BMA)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.