Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA) Announces $0.33 Dividend

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

OTCMKTS BSPA opened at $56.00 on Thursday. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a 52-week low of $51.67 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.44.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, brokerage, and other financial services to corporate, municipal, and individual customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as mortgage and home equity, construction, auto, boat, RV, personal, small business, term, and commercial real estate loans, as well as lines of credit and government programs; and debits and credit cards.

