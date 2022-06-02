Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA) Announces $0.33 Dividend

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.
OTCMKTS BSPA opened at $56.00 on Thursday. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a 52-week low of $51.67 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.44.
Ballston Spa Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
