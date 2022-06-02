Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Trading Up 5.5%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD)’s stock price was up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.49. Approximately 74,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,146,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a current ratio of 15.36.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 126.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,298,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after buying an additional 667,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,268,000 after buying an additional 5,216,236 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after buying an additional 157,899 shares in the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

