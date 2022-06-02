Ball (NYSE:BLL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ball from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Ball from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ball from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ball from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.73 and its 200-day moving average is $89.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Ball has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $98.09.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.80%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ball will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

In other Ball news, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.86 per share, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Ball by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Ball by 15.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Ball by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Ball by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Ball by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

