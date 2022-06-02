Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Balchem worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCPC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Balchem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,908,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,804,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Balchem by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Balchem by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,599,000 after purchasing an additional 39,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Balchem by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 38,718 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCPC opened at $123.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.68. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.66. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $114.79 and a 1 year high of $174.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $228.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.25.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

