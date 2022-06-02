Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.52. Badger Meter reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.54 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

BMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 90.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth about $1,130,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMI traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.67. 133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,925. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $74.82 and a 1 year high of $112.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.45 and a 200 day moving average of $95.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

