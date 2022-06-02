Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Receives 20.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 20.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLZE. B. Riley lowered their price target on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Backblaze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 6.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of 13.61. Backblaze has a 12-month low of 5.28 and a 12-month high of 36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.37 by -0.04. The company had revenue of 19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 19.31 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Backblaze will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Backblaze by 275.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter valued at $140,000. 12.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

