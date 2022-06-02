Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Short Interest Down 16.9% in May

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the April 30th total of 144,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXLA. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Axcella Health from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Axcella Health to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein bought 26,178 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crane bought 39,267 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $74,999.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,230,366 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,999. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Axcella Health by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axcella Health by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,732. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. Axcella Health has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $5.90.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

