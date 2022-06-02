Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.90

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.90 and last traded at $48.66, with a volume of 18958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.28.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.27.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $174,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

