Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.69. Approximately 7,405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 309,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.42.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1,747.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,984,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769,152 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 411.6% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,167,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,775 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $23,770,000. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.0% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,795,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,101,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,759,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,967,000 after purchasing an additional 655,555 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Avidity Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNA)
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.
