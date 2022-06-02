Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.69. Approximately 7,405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 309,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.42.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.09. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.26% and a negative net margin of 1,525.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1,747.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,984,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769,152 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 411.6% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,167,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,775 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $23,770,000. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.0% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,795,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,101,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,759,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,967,000 after purchasing an additional 655,555 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

