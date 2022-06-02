Autonio 24-Hour Volume Hits $550.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Autonio has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $513,575.73 and approximately $550.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,593% against the dollar and now trades at $9,572.28 or 0.32057064 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.43 or 0.00433450 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00032010 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

